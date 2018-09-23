W W Grainger (GWW) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2019 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra set a $350.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.20.

Shares of GWW opened at $356.09 on Friday. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $166.46 and a 12-month high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total value of $360,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,972 shares of company stock valued at $13,741,862. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673,993 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 444,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

