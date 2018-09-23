VSE (VSEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.70

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 1721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $375.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 170,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

