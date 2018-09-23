Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,952 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 118.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 295.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.83. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Hanson lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

In related news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

