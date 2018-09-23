Voya Investment Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE:NFG opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.47 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $169,405.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,665.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.