Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,681 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total transaction of $467,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,813. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen set a $150.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.47.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

