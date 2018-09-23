Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Independent Research set a €167.00 ($194.19) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €194.54 ($226.21).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €154.38 ($179.51) on Friday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 12-month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12-month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

