Vista Gold (VGZ) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) received a $3.00 price target from equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

VGZ opened at $0.47 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

