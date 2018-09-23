VirtualCoin Price Tops $0.0119 (VC)

VirtualCoin (CURRENCY:VC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. VirtualCoin has a total market cap of $120,251.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VirtualCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VirtualCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One VirtualCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualCoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 357% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About VirtualCoin

VirtualCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. VirtualCoin’s total supply is 10,064,287 coins. VirtualCoin’s official Twitter account is @PRVirtualCoin

VirtualCoin Coin Trading

VirtualCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.