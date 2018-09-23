Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Laidlaw increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of VKTX opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.86.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

