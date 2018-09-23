Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $442,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

NYSE:PPG opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.36 and a twelve month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

