Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 11,403 eBay Inc (EBAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 404,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in eBay by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,630,286.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,158 shares of company stock worth $4,718,578. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

