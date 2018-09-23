Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $426,000 in Macerich Co (MAC) Stock

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Macerich by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 85,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Macerich by 41.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Macerich by 77.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,177,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,993,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. Macerich had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Macerich’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

