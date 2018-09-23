Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $473,000 Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NFG opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.47 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.09%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $169,405.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,665.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

