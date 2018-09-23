Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRCA. Cowen started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.76). analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ted White bought 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,305 shares of company stock worth $583,151 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.