VeriumReserve One Day Volume Reaches $1,202.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1,202.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00010310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00911051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002651 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006592 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,805,526 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

