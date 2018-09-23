Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $982,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.32, for a total value of $2,569,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,443,848.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Anthony Kennedy sold 20,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $5,548,957.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,490 shares of company stock valued at $25,803,216. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $269.75 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.25.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

