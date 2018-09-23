VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Cap of $3.95 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $134,888.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007474 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025249 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00272503 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001090 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,246,441 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.