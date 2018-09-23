Vera Bradley (VRA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

VRA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.37. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.14 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $527,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $8,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,393.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,265,503 shares of company stock valued at $18,341,948. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $4,612,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 84,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 71,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

