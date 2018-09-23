VEON Ltd (VEON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,030. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.50. VEON has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VEON by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of VEON by 933.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.