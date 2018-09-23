Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.9343 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.
VPU opened at $119.56 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54.
Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile
Featured Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.