Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.9343 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

VPU opened at $119.56 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

