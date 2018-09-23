VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV) Stake Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:VOOV opened at $114.33 on Friday. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

