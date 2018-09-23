Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Stake Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,662,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,492,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,574,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 669.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 957,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,654,000 after buying an additional 832,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 693,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

