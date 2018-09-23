Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5937 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $151.35.
About Vanguard Industrials ETF
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.