Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5937 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $151.35.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

