Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2597 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $95.57.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile
Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.