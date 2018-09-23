Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2597 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $95.57.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

