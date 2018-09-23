ValuEngine Upgrades Sprague Resources (SRLP) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprague Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

NYSE:SRLP opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $626.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $741.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.35 million. analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.