ValuEngine Lowers Saul Centers (BFS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE:BFS opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $191,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $245,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Netter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $444,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,064. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Saul Centers by 145.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 71.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Saul Centers by 38.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 59 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

