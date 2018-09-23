ValuEngine Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $129.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,513,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.