Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,311,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.17% of Validus worth $223,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Validus in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Validus by 2,281.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Validus in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Validus in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Validus in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Validus news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $464,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,274.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VR stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

