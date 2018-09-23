Vale (VALE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VALE. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Vale has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vale by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,562,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after buying an additional 282,867 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.