USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull purchased 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.70 per share, with a total value of $734,997.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,921,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,115,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $318,980.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,980.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and sold 994,500 shares worth $127,469,281. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USNA opened at $119.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.64. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.41 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

