Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $17.51 million and approximately $19,363.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $87.89 or 0.01304637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 199,270 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

