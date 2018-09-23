United Insurance (UIHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning. They currently have $23.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UIHC. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.89 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,346,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 281,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 192,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 165,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 146,972 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

