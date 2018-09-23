Uniqure NV (QURE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Uniqure alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Uniqure by 3,972.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Uniqure by 276.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter worth $177,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

QURE traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. 258,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 677.98% and a negative return on equity of 72.12%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.