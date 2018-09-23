Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 858.71 ($11.19).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 895 ($11.66) to GBX 890 ($11.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 815 ($10.62) to GBX 850 ($11.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

In other Udg Healthcare news, insider Peter Gray bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.22) per share, for a total transaction of £88,340 ($115,070.99).

LON UDG traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 685.50 ($8.93). 1,937,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($8.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 963 ($12.54).

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

