Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.69.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.
In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TSN stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 4,438,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,550. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $84.65.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.
