Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,285,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 411,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,594,000 after buying an additional 722,092 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,121,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,482,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,773,000 after buying an additional 430,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,494,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 4,438,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,550. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

