Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Compass Point set a $16.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of TWO opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

