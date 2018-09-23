Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Receives $31.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPC. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.
TPC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 645,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.08. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $29.90.
In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $654,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $256,397.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,698,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,803,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,574 shares of company stock worth $2,367,300. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,197,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,560,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,811,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,868,000 after buying an additional 182,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.