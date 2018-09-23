Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Receives $31.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPC. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

TPC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 645,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.08. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $654,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $256,397.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,698,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,803,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,574 shares of company stock worth $2,367,300. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,197,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,560,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,811,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,868,000 after buying an additional 182,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

