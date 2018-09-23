Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $23.08 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 11.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,678 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,832,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,412 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morningstar set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $359.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

