TriMas (TRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.80

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriMas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get TriMas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.94.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TriMas had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 303,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 291,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.