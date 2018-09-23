Trez Capital Mortgage Investment (TZZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.51

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:TZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 29400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Trez Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of C$0.83 million for the quarter.

In other Trez Capital Mortgage Investment news, insider Earlston Investments Corp. bought 1,305,700 shares of Trez Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,904,043.00. Insiders have purchased 1,374,888 shares of company stock worth $4,109,808 over the last quarter.

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction and mezzanine mortgages. The investment objectives of the Company are to acquire and maintain a diversified portfolio of mortgages that preserves capital and generates returns in order to permit the Company to pay monthly distributions to its Class A Shareholders.

