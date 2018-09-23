Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,485 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,558,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 266,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 170,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,263,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 151,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $19,611,958.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,510 shares of company stock worth $44,201,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

