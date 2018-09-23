TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

THS stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,385. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

