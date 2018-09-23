Travelflex Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Travelflex has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2,523.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travelflex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Travelflex has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001883 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Travelflex

Travelflex (CRYPTO:TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,290,920 coins and its circulating supply is 78,870,976 coins. Travelflex’s official website is travelflex.org . Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

