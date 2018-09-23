Travelers Companies (TRV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry year to date. Also, the company witnessed its 2018 and 2019 estimates move south in the last 60 days. Exposure to catastrophe loss remains headwind for underwriting results. Nonetheless, Travelers boasts a strong market position as one of the leading writers of auto and homeowners’ insurance and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with impressive inorganic growth story. It has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using it to boost shareholders’ value and pursue growth initiatives. Solid retention and positive renewal rate change are the positives. With the rising interest rate environment, Travelers expects $20-$25 million higher after-tax net investment income on a quarterly basis in 2019.”

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Shares of TRV opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $120.74 and a one year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 120,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.