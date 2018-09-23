Traders Sell Shares of Exelon (EXC) on Strength (EXC)

Investors sold shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) on strength during trading on Friday. $22.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $135.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.86 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Exelon had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Exelon traded up $0.26 for the day and closed at $43.65

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,922,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,793,000 after purchasing an additional 359,605 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Exelon by 20.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,228 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 643,963 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

