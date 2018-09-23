Traders Sell Shares of ABIOMED (ABMD) on Strength (ABMD)

Investors sold shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) on strength during trading on Friday. $47.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $367.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $320.59 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ABIOMED had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. ABIOMED traded up $2.90 for the day and closed at $384.88

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.88.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 157.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.07.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 19,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total transaction of $6,879,239.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,624,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter worth $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.