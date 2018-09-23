Traders Sell Paypal (PYPL) on Strength (PYPL)

Traders sold shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $259.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,101.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $842.41 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Paypal had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Paypal traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $90.62

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Paypal to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

Get Paypal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $2,168,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.