Traders Sell Booking (BKNG) on Strength (BKNG)

Traders sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $263.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $428.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $165.56 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Booking had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Booking traded up $9.00 for the day and closed at $1,956.74

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,154.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $24.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,917.94, for a total value of $565,792.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $2,080,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

