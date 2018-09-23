Traders Buy Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on weakness during trading on Friday. $682.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $448.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $234.33 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Wells Fargo & Co had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Wells Fargo & Co traded down ($0.56) for the day and closed at $54.99

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $270.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In related news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $118,780,000. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $11,504,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.9% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 19,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.